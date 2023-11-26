MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department arrested and charged a male with multiple counts of possession of drugs and weapons.

In the afternoon of Nov. 25, the Meriden patrol division responded to the Meriden Mall after receiving complaints about an intoxicated male brandishing a firearm.

With the help of the mall’s security guard, when patrol officers arrived at the location, they were told who the suspect was and where they could find him, said reports.

The suspect fled on a scooter but was apprehended while riding toward Lewis Ave.

Authorities shared that once arrested it was “apparent that he was under the influence of some type of narcotics due to his very lethargic state.”

Police said the firearm that the suspect was in possession of was an Amado Rossi .38 special with an obliterated serial number.

Patrol officers then conducted a body search of the suspect and found 33-year-old Victor Ayala Jr. in possession of five .38 caliber rounds, a used syringe, a broken glass pipe, a small amount of narcotics, cash, and four cell phones.

His charges range from multiple counts of possession of drugs and weapons, breach of peace, operating without a license, driving under the influence, and a few other related charges.

His bond is set at $200,000.