MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police officer extended kindness to a child this past week after an incident at home caused them distress.

Officer Dave Buck of the MPD responded to an incident at a house that he was familiar with last week. The MPD said there had been a crisis at the home and as a result, an 11-year-old child needed to be transported to their grandparent’s house.

The child was visibly upset after the incident, officials said, and as a result, Buck brought the child to Cumberland Farms and treated them to a hot dog and snacks before taking the trip to the grandparent’s home.

“Officer Buck’s display of compassion and this little act of kindness resulted in a little joy for this young child at a time when it was most needed,” the MPD said in a Facebook post. “This act of kindness will surely impact this child in a positive way for years to come and Officer Buck’s compassion and kindness exemplifies the character of the men and women at the Meriden Police Department.”

The MPD noted that Buck did not seek recognition for his act of kindness, or even consider it a big deal, which showed how selfless he is.

“Acts like these appear to be the norm within this department and they deserve to be highlighted when noticed,” the MPD said.