MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived to Midstate Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

According to the police, a 38-year-old man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity that was non-life threatening, police said.

Information led officers to the area of 278 West Main Street at the 112 Lounge. Police said they found several upsent bullets in the street. Police believe the shooting occurred in the general area of West Main Street.

The suspected shooter was reportedly a patron of the establishment that was asked to leave the 112 Longue due to his conduct, police said.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and is asking the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McKenna at 203-630-6284.