MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle incident in Meriden last November that involved a two-year-old inside a car at the time. Another arrest is expected this week.

Meriden police responded to an address on Liberty Street for the report of a stolen Audi vehicle on Nov. 5, 2021. The caller reported a two-year-old child was inside the car when it was stolen while parked in front of that address, police said.

Officers learned the two-year-old was discovered several hundred feet from where the Audi was stolen, according to police, and it is believed those responsible for stealing the Audi removed the two-year-old from the car and left the child on the side of Liberty Street.

From witness accounts and surveillance footage, police said it appears this vehicle theft was accompanied by another vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra. After the child was left on the side of the road, police said both vehicles traveled east on Main Street where the Hyundai was passing other vehicles erratically and crashed into two cars.

At that point, police said the Audi pulled up next to the crash scene and the driver of the Hyundai exited the car and got into the Audi, which fled. The Hyundai was determined to be a stolen vehicle that was totaled in the crash, police said. One of the vehicles struck by the Hyundai was totaled and the other vehicle, a Tesla, was significantly damaged.

The stolen Audi was discovered abandoned in Middletown that same night.

Meriden police have been working on this investigation in conjunction with other agencies and obtained two juvenile arrest warrants in connection to the stolen Audi. The charges on both warrants are larceny in the third degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree.

Police said the juveniles are both Middletown residents. One warrant has been served and a juvenile was issued a juvenile summons and released to their parent per stipulations on the warrant return.

The other juvenile warrant is expected to be served Wednesday with the same release conditions, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.