MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly behind a March home invasion and assault.

On March 2, Meriden police responded to a call that a female had been pistol-whipped in the head with a firearm at a Meriden residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim bleeding from her head and learned the suspect had already fled the scene.

The victim stated she was asleep at home when she was awoken by a man she knew, demanding money from her. According to the police, the woman told the man she had no money to give and he began to strike her in the head with a firearm. Police said the male then fled from the home.

Police began an intensive investigation that involved multiple search warrants and interviews. Police identified the home invasion suspect as 41-year-old Joel Joyner. Officers were able to secure a warrant for Joyner’s arrest with the assistance of the State Attorneys’ office in New Haven.

Mugshot of Joel Joyner by the MDP

Joyner was charged with the following offenses: conducting a home invasion and assault in the second degree. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

Meriden police encourage residents to use their tip line if they have any knowledge on violent crimes by emailing their Major Crimes Unit at mpdtips@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-6253.