Meriden Police confirm body found at Giuffrida Park

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police confirmed they found the body of an older man wearing a robe and slippers at the reservoir at Giuffrida Park Monday.

Police tell News 8 that the body had no identification on it and that they have not received any reports of a missing person. They are checking local nursing homes at this time.

At 10:08 a.m. Monday morning, Meriden police received a report of a suspicious person believed to be the body found at the park.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more details as they become available.

