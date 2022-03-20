MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman is dead following a shooting on East Main Street in Meriden Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene at 1274 East Main Street at 9:25 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of possible shots fired at the Atrium Condominium/Apartment complex.

A 37-year-old female was found lying in the entryway driveway to the complex. Medical personnel were called to the scene, however, the female was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating and determined there were an unknown number of shots fired in the immediate area, however it is too early to determine any of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is an active scene with heavy police presence.

