Meriden police investigating shooting on Broad Street

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting that took place at Broad Street in Meriden early Tuesday morning.

Meriden police received a call at 2:43 A.M. regarding a report of a shooting on Broad street. When officers arrived to the scene they discovered one gunshot victim. Broad Street is currently closed for investigation.

The incident is being reported as an assault with a firearm according to the Meriden Police Department. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been provided at this time.

