MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden police are on scene investigating a shooting that happened on South Colony and Cooper Street Saturday morning.

Police report that the call came in at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Police tell News 8 there are no suspects in custody at this time.

