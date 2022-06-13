MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden Public Schools hosted a free Party in the Park to teach the community about the district’s summer food service program. A new study by No Kid Hungry found that six out of seven children who may have needed summer meals pre-pandemic were missing out.

The report says in Connecticut, it’s estimated that more than 105,000 children could be without access to summer meals due to changes in federal waivers easing logistic requirements for families to get summer means for children in 2021 and 2020.

“We’ve been very successful in the past and we look forward to serving 106,000 meals this summer to our community and yours,” said Susan Maffe, Director of Food and Nutrition Services.

The summer meal program beings on June 20 and there will be four sites in Meriden serving the food.

These school-based Summer Meal Program locations open on June 20:

John Barry Elementary: 12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Israel Putnam Elementary: 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School: 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Maloney High School: 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

These park-based locations open on June 27:

The Meriden Green: 12:15 p.m. -1 p.m.

City Park: 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

For more information about the Summer Meals Program in Meriden visit meridenk12.org.