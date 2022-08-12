MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teenager was accidentally shot with a handgun on Friday, according to police.

Meriden police responded to the scene on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. and located a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the area of his shoulder and chest on the right side of his body.

Police said the teen had been shot by his father who had been showing him the handgun. The father of the teen told police he was planning to get his son acclimated to firearms so he could begin firearms training at a local range in the near future.

The 9mm handgun discharged one shot, police said, and no one else was struck or injured during the incident.

The teen was transported via ambulance to a trauma center through Life Star.

The investigation is ongoing as police remain on scene.

