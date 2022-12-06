MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman has been charged after allegedly stealing over $9,000 from Medicaid.

Kenisha Swain, 43, worked as a personal care assistant and was arrested on Tuesday. According to officials, from January 11, 2021, to November 13, 2021, Swain submitted time sheets for personal care assistant services that were not performed.

According to officials, Swain billed Medicaid for almost double the number of hours she actually worked. It was revealed that Swain allegedly stole $9,144.69 from the Medicaid program.

Swain was charged with health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny. She was released on a $20,000 bond and will appear in court next week.

Health insurance fraud is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and first-degree larceny is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.