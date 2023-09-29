MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – “Mermaids” will be swimming through the Caribbean Reef habitat at Mystic Aquarium over the weekend for a special underwater exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to embrace the underwater adventure by dressing in their favorite aquatic-themed costumes. Employees at Mystic Aquarium said the “mermaids” will react to those wearing bright colors.

The “mermaids” will be diving throughout the day for customers to enjoy.

The Mystic Aquarium mermaid exhibit will also have special VIP meet and greet opportunities for children and families who would like to meet one of the “mermaids” on dry land.

You can buy tickets by clicking here and visit the Mystic Aquarium website for more information.