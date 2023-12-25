Merry Christmas one and all! We hope you have a wonderful Christmas Day today and the weather will certainly co-operate. Areas of fog this morning will burn off to a mostly cloudy day. Hopefully some breaks of sunshine will occur this afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the upper 40s with a few towns possible touching 50 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with some rain moving in on Wednesday. Thursday we dry out with Friday having the chance of a few scattered rain and snow showers. At this time it doesn’t look like anything to worry about.

Christmas Day: Areas of fog this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low 50s..

Wednesday: Rain likely with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: A morning shower before we dry out and turn partly sunny with highs near 50 degrees.