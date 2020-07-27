Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cancels fall sports; Fairfield and Quinnipiac impacted

EDISON, NJ (WTNH) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced Monday that all fall sports will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Both Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University compete in the MAAC.

The MAAC Council of Presidents issued a statement on the decision:

The MAAC Council of Presidents and the Committee on Athletic Administration recognizes the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the cancellation of fall sports competition. It was clear during this process that the MAAC membership must focus its review on appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and the campus community which is the primary responsibility of its member institutions. MAAC Council of Presidents

“We are disappointed to see competition for the fall season canceled, but we understand and support this decision as a necessary measure for the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff,” said Fairfield Director of Athletics Paul Schlickmann . “I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to compete for a championship this fall, but I am confident that our Stags will continue to excel in all of their endeavors as students, as athletes, and as leaders in our campus community.”

Sports impacted by the cancellation include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.