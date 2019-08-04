Metro-North causes major delays into New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North trains into New Haven were delayed seven hours.

On Sunday morning around 6 a.m., Metro-North tweeted the New Haven line would have 60 minutes of delays due to “weather-related signal power issues” from Mt. Vernon East and New Rochelle, New York.

This was not the first sight of delay.

Around midnight, Metro-North told passengers they would be delayed for 20 minutes.

Passengers were given emergency drinking water on their train, according to Twitter responses from passengers.

Frustrated passengers also deemed Metro-North “useless” for not keeping them updated on delays.

John Longo, a passenger, said some passengers ordered Ubers to Stamford from Wakefield, N.Y. for around $200 a ride.

Metro-North tweeted again around 10 a.m. that the New Haven line would have 30 minute delays.

Details on the “weather-related signal power issues” are still unknown.

