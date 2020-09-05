Metro North Police investigate after man struck by train in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was reportedly struck and seriously injured by a train early Saturday morning in Norwalk.

According to officials, the Norwalk Fire Department responded at 12:48 a.m. to the call at the Catherine Street Railroad Crossing.

First responders located a man with serious injuries to his right arm and right leg just near the tracks. The man had been semi-conscious as personnel attended to him, and he was ultimately brought to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

Metro North Police are investigating this incidient.

No other details have been made available at this time.