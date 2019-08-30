1  of  2
Metro-North sees delays in Greens Farms area due to wire damages

(WTNH) — A nightmare commute home for some Metro-North riders on Friday has occurred due to wire damages.

There are reports of delays of up to an hour because of wire damage in Greens Farms. Trains headed towards New York are not stopping in Fairfield, Southport, Greens Farms, Westport, or east Norwalk.

People who use those stations will have to get off in South Norwalk and head back eastbound.

