Michelle Troconis to appear in Stamford court on Friday

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect in the disappearance of a New Canaan mother of five is due back in a Stamford court on Friday.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is also charged in connection to her disappearance. Both Dulos and Troconis previously pleaded not guilty to other tampering and hindering prosecution charges.

While Fotis’s legal team seems to enjoy the media spotlight, Troconis and her lawyer rarely say a word to the media. Troconis has been arrested twice related to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the estranged wife of Fotis.

Troconis was arrested first for allegedly helping Fotis dump bags in garbage cans in Hartford. The bags police recovered tested positive for Jennifer’s blood. Troconis was arrested again for allegedly lying to police about where Fotis was five months ago yesterday, the day Jennifer disappeared after dropping her five kids off at school in New Canaan.

In addition to the criminal case, there are also civil actions in this case. One of those involves Jennifer’s family suing Fotis. They say they loaned him a couple million dollars for his real estate business. They want that money back. He says it was a gift.

Troconis was apparently deposed recently by Jennifer’s family’s attorney and her attorney did not like the way she was being treated. He didn’t like that she was being asked about Jennifer’s disappearance, in addition to questions about whether Troconis benefited from those millions when she was still together with Fotis.

