STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of the late, Fotis Dulos, is due in court on Tuesday. Troconis will appear virtually in Stamford Superior Court.

Troconis is facing a number of felony charges including conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering in the disappearance of the missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

Jennifer Dulo’s went missing in May of 2019 and has not been seen since. The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulo’s killed himself after being charged with Jennifer’s murder. Jennifer’s deceased estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were accused of dumping trash bags in Hartford the day she went missing. Some of those bags contained her blood.

On Monday Troconis’s attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, filed court documents for the fifth time, requesting the state turn over items seized during the investigation. Some of the items include clothing, phones, and other devices. The defense is asking that the state give information regarding any DNA evidence obtained.