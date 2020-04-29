Michigan lawmaker Justin Amash announces bid for the White House

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A western Michigan member of congress has announced his plan to run for President of the United States.



U.S. Rep. Justin Amash is hoping to be the Libertarian Party nominee, according to a series of tweets posted Tuesday evening.



“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” he tweeted. “I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

The Amash for America Exploratory Committee has launched a campaign website for the fifth-term representative for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.



The website says in part, “We’re ready for an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.”



Amash made headlines as an opponent of President Donald Trump before leaving the Republican Party last year to become an independent.



Amash suggested he was considering a run for the White House earlier this month.