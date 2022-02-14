ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York middle school teacher accused of hiding a camera in a staff bathroom was arrested Monday.

The Colonie Police Department said Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort, New York, works as a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the South Colonie Central School District.

Police said a staff member found the hidden camera in a co-ed staff bathroom on Friday. About 30 videos and images of faculty members — both men and women — were found on the camera, showing them in various stages of undress.

Police said the camera was disguised as a cell phone charger. Multiple faculty members have been identified as victims. There was no indication of images of students or minors in the camera.

Investigators said they were able to identify Morgan as the person who placed the camera by recovering deleted videos that showed him learning to use it. Police said Morgan has worked at the school for 28 years.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, which are felonies. Police said more charges are likely to follow.

The school district canceled classes at Sand Creek on Monday out of an abundance of caution and also to address the issue with faculty members. Counselors and victim advocates from the school district, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and the Albany County Crime Victim Center have been offered to employees.

Police said search warrants were being executed at Morgan’s residence and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are working to identify additional victims, determine if the videos have been distributed anywhere, and determine if cameras were placed in any other locations. Police said the school has been checked and they do not believe any other cameras are being used on the property.

Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.