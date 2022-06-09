MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Middletown is searching for their missing emotional support.

Malitt, an 8-year-old German Shepherd has been missing since May 30. He was last seen on Omo Street.

Malitt’s family says he is the emotional support dog for their nonverbal child.

He is described as an 82-pound dog, with a red Martingale color and Seresto collar. His family says he is very friendly and loves the car.

Anyone who may have seen Malitt is being asked to call 860-792-1378. A reward is being offered for a safe return, no questions asked.

