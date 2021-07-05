Middletown firefighter suffers minor injury during 3-alarm fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-alarm fire is under investigation in Meriden.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to a fire at Senia’s & LuMy boutique and spa on Pratt Street. The fire was in a two-story building with residences on the second floor and businesses on the first floor.

Around 8:40 p.m., the fire was declared under control and contained to the businesses, however, there was extensive smoke damage on the second floor.

One Middletown firefighter suffered a minor injury and was brought to Middlesex Hospital. No civilians were injured.

Mutual aid from Wallingford, Middletown, Southington, Berlin, New Britain, and North Haven responded to assist.

The occupancy was a total loss.