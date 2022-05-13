MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some Middletown firefighters are being honored for their work fighting two brush fires this week.

“They acted so quickly and the collaboration was key in keeping it to 200 acres,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Both Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim live in the south fire district, which is where those brush fires were.

On Tuesday night, there was a house fire on Freeman Road where four people became trapped on the second floor. The fire chief was the first on the scene.

“We were able to pass the victims out safely. They did have smoke inhalation, but their injuries were just sustained to that and not to sound too dramatic, but we were moments away from what could have been a horrible tragedy,” said Chief James Trzaski, South District Fire Department.

The chief says all of their resources were nearby because of the brush fires, which made it easier to fight the house fire. He’s not sure what would have happened if they were back at the station, which is on the other end of the district.