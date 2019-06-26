Middletown hospital workers speak out against unsafe staffing levels

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown hospital workers are taking a stand on Wednesday against unsafe staffing levels.

Hospital workers in Middletown are speaking out against unsafe staffing levels, lack of training, and abusive disciplinary measures on Wednesday.

More than 700 healthcare workers from Connecticut Valley Hospital and Whiting Forensic Hospital have signed a petition demanding safe staffing levels and adequate training.

They are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss their demands.

