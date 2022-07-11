MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was arrested for police impersonation on Friday.

On Friday morning Troop F of Westbrook received a report of a vehicle consistent in appearance with a police officer, driving erratically in the area of Route 79 in Durham.

The caller provided a license plate and described the car as a FORD SUV, which had allegedly displayed flashing red and blue lights, according to police.

During the investigation, officers discovered the SUV was registered as a privately owned vehicle in Middletown. Troopers and officers from the Middletown Police Department responded to the residence and observed a car matching the description by the caller in the driveway.

An adult male, identified as Vincent Hodge was placed under arrest and transported to Troop F where he was charged with the following offenses: impersonation of a police officer, illegal use of flashing/ color lights, following too closely, failure to obey a stop sign.

Hodge was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on July 22.