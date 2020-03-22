Middletown man in critical condition after being struck by car on Country Club Road

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian on Country Club Road this evening.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Preston Avenue at approximately 5:36 p.m.

Police say Timothy L. Fisher of Middletown was in the westbound lane of Country Club Road when he was struck by a 2018 GMC Terrain. Fisher was treated on scene and transported to Hartford Hospital where he is in critical and unstable condition.

The car’s operator, Jefferson Javier Cusnia-Llamuca of Meriden, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.