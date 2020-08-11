Middletown neighborhood still struggling with Isaias impact

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) — A huge tree came down across Bow Lane in Middletown. It’s cut up right now, but that didn’t happen until Monday night.

So, for about a week cars would have to drive under this downed tree and it was pretty dangerous.

Some couldn’t even make it under because it was so low. In addition to that, there are several areas where wires are down and they have been without power for a week now.

RELATED: Middletown officials set up cooling center as residents wait for power to be restored

There was some relief when they saw more crews arrive today so they are hopeful power will be back soon. But it’s also been a nightmare for one man who has multiple sclerosis.

“I called Eversource. He called them. His son called them and they said to go to a shelter. Go here go there,” says caregiver Jamie Lamb. “Well, he has MS. You can‘t, he can’t just go to a shelter.”

One of the neighbors put a sign on the downed tree so they could still get packages because the road was completely blocked. Certainly not enough clearance for a Fed Ex truck. They actually invited the Fed Ex folks to drive on their lawn so they could get through.