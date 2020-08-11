Middletown neighborhood still struggling with Isaias impact

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) — A huge tree came down across Bow Lane in Middletown. It’s cut up right now, but that didn’t happen until Monday night.

So, for about a week cars would have to drive under this downed tree and it was pretty dangerous.

Some couldn’t even make it under because it was so low. In addition to that, there are several areas where wires are down and they have been without power for a week now.

RELATED: Middletown officials set up cooling center as residents wait for power to be restored

There was some relief when they saw more crews arrive today so they are hopeful power will be back soon. But it’s also been a nightmare for one man who has multiple sclerosis.

“I called Eversource. He called them. His son called them and they said to go to a shelter. Go here go there,” says caregiver Jamie Lamb. “Well, he has MS. You can‘t, he can’t just go to a shelter.”

One of the neighbors put a sign on the downed tree so they could still get packages because the road was completely blocked. Certainly not enough clearance for a Fed Ex truck. They actually invited the Fed Ex folks to drive on their lawn so they could get through.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Middletown neighborhood still struggling with Isaias impact

News /

Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry resuming operation after recovery from Isaias

News /

Middletown officials set up cooling center as residents wait for power to be restored

News /

Middletown opens centers for medical needs, to power up electronics and cool down

News /

Neighbors help each other out as the wait for power restoration continues

News /

Middletown open cooling and medical needs centers as residents wait out power outages

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss