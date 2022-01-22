Middletown Police Department hosts supply collection for tornado victims

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middletown Police Department is collecting more supplies for victims of the Kentucky tornadoes on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The Collection for Kentucky, which started on Friday, hopes to fill a 53-foot trailer with much-needed supplies.

Officers will be stationed at the rear of the fire department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They are collecting items such as gently used and clean clothing, children’s toys, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, household goods, nonperishable food, bottled water, and more.

The Middletown Police Department also shared a video from NowThis News featuring a displaced family from the tornado. Many of the families are still in desperate need of basic items, according to police.

