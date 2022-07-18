MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police are on the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon.

Police said officers are in the area of Stack Street and Rome Avenue for the report of a shooting incident. There are no known injuries at this time, according to police.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area while police investigate.

Middletown police said it is an active scene and more information will be released to the public as it becomes available.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.