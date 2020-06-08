1  of  2
Middletown Police seeking suspect in Green Street death investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police announced Monday that they are looking for a suspect in a death investigation from Monday morning on Green Street.

37-year-old William Bigaud was seen leaving the scene and is being called a suspect by Middletown Police.

Officers responded to Green Street Monday morning for a domestic violence call and found a female victim deceased from an apparent stab wound(s) when they arrived.

According to Middletown Police, Bigaud has fled the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Bigaud has ties to Meriden, New Haven and the Bronx in New York City.  If spotted police say NOT to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Bigaud is listed as 6’3″ tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, navy blue and white striped shirt, khaki pants and brown dress shoes.

According to MPD, Bigaud drives a tan-colored 2015 Toyota Camry that looks more gray, with Connecticut license plate number AP 18041.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

