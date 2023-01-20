MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department announced on Friday that officers are making several arrests in connection to a fight that broke out between students and adults after a varsity basketball game at Middletown High School on Tuesday.
The arrests come after police conducted an investigation and reviewed footage from the game, interviewed witnesses and consulted with the state’s attorney. Police have been working in tandem with school district leaders.
Fight breaks out after game between Middletown and Weaver high schools
Middletown Public School District administrators and the city’s police are working together to ensure those involved in the fight were properly identified. The district is following its policies to respond with appropriate disciplinary action, according to officials.
Concerns brewing after fight erupts at Middletown basketball game
Middletown Superintendent Dr. Vasquez Matos shared the following statement with the public:
The safety and security of our students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance. What occurred after Tuesday’s game was highly disappointing. This is behavior that we will never accept from our students nor fromadults while on school grounds. The District will continue to work with our community to ensure that all district sponsored events are family-friendly gatherings. I’m grateful for our partnershipwith the Middletown Police Department which will help us ensure we create environments that are safe and nurturing for all.