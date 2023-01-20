MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department announced on Friday that officers are making several arrests in connection to a fight that broke out between students and adults after a varsity basketball game at Middletown High School on Tuesday.

The arrests come after police conducted an investigation and reviewed footage from the game, interviewed witnesses and consulted with the state’s attorney. Police have been working in tandem with school district leaders.

Fight breaks out after game between Middletown and Weaver high schools

Middletown Public School District administrators and the city’s police are working together to ensure those involved in the fight were properly identified. The district is following its policies to respond with appropriate disciplinary action, according to officials.

Concerns brewing after fight erupts at Middletown basketball game

Middletown Superintendent Dr. Vasquez Matos shared the following statement with the public: