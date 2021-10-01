Middletown school celebrates 2 historic moments

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are two good reasons to celebrate this year at Macdonough School in Middletown.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony recognized the school as the first choice school among Middletown Public Schools. Parents living outside the neighborhood hoping to secure a seat for their child participate in a lottery system.

“The final numbers were 107 students or parents of students who applied for this, and we only had 34 slots,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner said.

Macdonough is also the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) school in the area, which gives students an advantage when it comes to future career choices.

The school’s Governance Council was created to bridge the gap between the school and parents.

“We’ve worked on issues like class sizes and making sure that our ratios to student-teacher ratio are low for the success of our kids,” Marie McKenna, the president of the Governance Council. “This program is going to help you grow, but I hope you just become good people.”

Learn more about Macdonough School here.