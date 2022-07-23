MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown High School girls swim team held a car wash for a former swimmer battling cancer on Saturday.

The car wash and bake sale was held at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Middletown.

The team worked in the heat to raise money for 18-year-old Brooke Pasieka, a beloved swimmer and former teammate who was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Her sister Reegan was there and said the fundraiser meant a lot.

“She’s very appreciative – she isn’t here because she didn’t want everyone on her, but she’s very appreciative about everything that everyone’s doing,” Reegan said.

The coach of the team, Trevor Charles, spoke highly of the former Blue Dragon.

“Brooke was a fantastic swimmer for us, graduated a couple of years ago and super sweet girl,” Charles said. “The team was ready to show up in droves to show their support for her.”

All of the proceeds from the bake sale and car wash will go directly to Brooke and her family.