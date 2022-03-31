NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large number of Ukrainian refugees brought their much-loved pets with them across the border, but thousands of animals have also been left behind. A Connecticut woman is working to help get them out.

Middletown’s Mira Alicki, originally from Poland, started the nonprofit Forever In My Heart, which trains puppies to be service dogs for veterans.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Alicki knew she wanted to help.

“We can not really do much as far as the refugee goes under our nonprofit because that’s not in line with our mission, but what is in line with our mission is rescue and making impact on homeless and abused animals,” Alicki said. “Thousands of these dogs are going to die in Ukraine to lack of shelter and food because there’s not enough rescues and people to help to get them out.”

Alicki said she donated money for lab puppies to come to the United States and train, but then she hit a brick wall.

In 2021, the CDC stopped allowing dogs from Ukraine to come to the states, a high-risk country for rabies.

Since the war, they loosened the law a little, allowing pets of refugees. But Alicki thinks more should be done and has contacted lawmakers to fight it.

“Sometimes laws are put in place, but in a crisis like this, there needs to be exceptions,” Alicki said.

Alicki leaves for Poland Friday to try to pick up these dogs. Under current law, she would have to wait with the dogs in Poland for six months in order to get them over here.