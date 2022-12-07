MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Days after a Milford woman was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, police say he murdered her with an axe.

Court documents reveal more details of their relationship but the case sparks the question, what could have been done to stop this from happening?

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend with an axe in Milford

Police say the suspect, 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt, was arrested for assaulting 40-year-old Julie Minogue three years ago. Police said a protective order was issued back then.

Less than a week ago, Minogue was granted a full no-contact restraining order after police said Dewitt sent her harassing text messages. When he allegedly went to her home Tuesday night, there were two protective orders in place against him but they failed to protect her.

Late Tuesday night, police found Minogue dead inside her home on Salem Walk in Milford.

Dewitt admitted to murdering Minogue and court documents say it was done with an axe.

“This individual, who had some prior issues, had no regard for that protective measure being in place,” said Meghan Scanlon, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence President & CEO.

The police report also revealed the victim and her children ages 17 and 3 all have restraining orders against him. Scanlon says that was the right step to take.

“That is what we tell victims to do, do the things that they feel like will give them the safety mechanisms in place so they feel protected. Obviously, a restraining order is one of those tools. There are many others that we encourage in our safety planning with victims,” she said.

Scanlon said cases of violent acts between partners are rising across the state.

Advocates are available 24/7 to help domestic violence survivors come up with a plan.

“It is never okay to not feel safe in your home. There’s always a line of support ready and waiting,” said Scanlon.

To talk to an advocate or to get more resources, visit Ctsafeconnect.com or you can call or text the number 888-774-2900.