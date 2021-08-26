Milford baby left unsupervised in the parking lot of Panera Bread for 7 minutes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford Police have arrested the mother of a two-year-old after leaving the baby in the car unattended.

On Aug. 24 around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Panera Bread on Boston Post Road for the report of a baby left unattended in a car. Police said that the car was running so the temperature wasn’t a factor.

Police said that the mother, identified as Katie Ayala, left her baby in the car for approximately 7 minutes. The police are charging the mother with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised.

Ayala was issued a summons and is set to appear in court.