MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Change is coming to the Boys and Girls Club of Milford. An old place of learning is being used to kick-start the future of some deserving kids.

It won’t be long before the Boys and Girls Club of Milford moves from its current location to a new building on Tudor Place. It’s a 10-acre campus, and the space is desperately needed.

“This year, we are serving 633 youth in our community, which is 34 percent growth over last year alone,” said Megan Altomare, Milford Boys and Girls Club Director.

The building is the old St. Gabriel School. The City of Milford purchased it just over a year ago for $2 million.

“When we purchased this facility, we knew it was going to take several million dollars in order to bring it up to the level it’s going to be a world-class facility,” said Milford Mayor Ben Blake.

Making those necessary renovations and upgrades will be made possible thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant. The club is now going from 6,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet.

“This money represents hope and future for thousands and thousands of kids for many years to come,” Altomare said.

Altomare calls the move a game-changer, not just for the club, but for the future of children in the community.

“This is going to allow us to dedicate program space for an arts and crafts center, to have a gym where my kids can play basketball,” Altomare said. “We’re going to have a tech center, we’re going to have a dedicate teen center where the kids can come and take leadership programs.”

Upgrades to the facility will soon get underway, but there’s no word yet when the project will be completed.

Once the doors to the new facility swing open, it will allow the Boys and Girls Club of Milford to go from accommodating 130 kids to just over 550.