Milford cops investigating massive insurance scam by former Napoli Kia salesman

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police detectives in Milford say more than a hundred victims might have been scammed when they purchased bogus car insurance from an employee at Napoli Kia on Boston Post Road.

Police say former employee, Harold Trent Butler, was behind the scam.

“I’m just disgusted,” said one victim, who asked not to be named. “This whole time I thought I had legitimate car insurance.”

That’s until Napoli called her to say her insurance wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on. She was told to park her car and buy valid insurance immediately.

“I was shocked,” she said.

It began when the woman said she told Butler she was calling off a deal to buy a car from him because insurance quotes were too costly.

She said Butler offered cheaper insurance for $150 and even drove her to the ATM to withdraw cash to pay him directly. He even allegedly gave her an insurance card showing coverage.

For its part, Napoli said the dealership also was a victim of this employee’s scam. The general manager said it will take corrective action to ensure all parties are remedied.

“He needs to be held accountable for his actions,” the victim said.