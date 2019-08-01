Milford man charged with stalking after violating protective order

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man has been arrested after he stalked and assaulted a woman who had a protective order against him.

Milford Police say 32 year old Louis Perez went to the work place of the woman and harassed her. Police say he also followed her home and grabbed her by the neck, threw her into a door and stole stole her cell phone as she attempted to call 911.

Perez is charged with stalking. assault, larceny, interrupting an emergency call, violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.