Overnight shooting leaves one dead in New Haven
Milford police investigating 2 vandalism cases at Mary Taylor Methodist Church, King’s Highway Cemetery

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two cases of vandalism are under investigation in Milford.

The first is at a church, and the other at a cemetery.

Police say someone slashed and spray painted chairs inside the Mary Taylor Methodist Church on Board Street.

They’re also looking for whoever toppled headstones at the King’s Highway Cemetery on Cherry Street.

If you think you can help find who did this, give Milford police a call.

