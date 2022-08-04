MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Police Department is searching for a car that was stolen with a dog inside, according to officials.
On Thursday night, a 2022 Kia Forte with the license plate (CT BG97244) was stolen from a parking lot of DiBella’s at 1440 Boston Post Rd, police said.
Inside of the Kia was Leo, a two-year-old Golden Doodle.
If you have any information on the case or see the Kia Forte, please contact the Milford police at 203-878-6551 or call 911.