Milford Public Schools announce positive case of COVID-19 at Jonathan Law High School

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
2016-12-02-jonathan-law-high-school-dismissal-1_363846

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Public Schools announced Friday a case of COVID-19 within the Jonathan Law High School community.

The district says that COVID-19 protocols have been followed and the individual was not at the school Friday. Based on those facts, the school is set to remain open. The letter sent to parents continued:

Jonathan Law High School will remain open at this time. As with any other day, students who are not ill and have been assessed at home using the attached COVID-19 Daily Self-Checklist can continue to attend school. In keeping with our protocols, Milford Public School staff have ensured appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures have been taken. Individuals who may have been in close contact with the positive case have been notified directly by the Milford Health Department. Those who may have potentially been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and to reach out to their health care provider to obtain testing.

Letter from Milford Public Schools

The district says it will continue to stay in contact with the Milford Health Department to monitor the situation and take appropriate action.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Economic help for Meriden during pandemic: city celebrates grand opening

News /

Kitchen fire displaces three Hamden apartment residents

News /

Suspect involved in Naugatuck officer-involved shooting incident turns himself in

News /

Restaurant owners hoping for state guidance on indoor dining options as colder temps approach

News /

Body camera footage of officer-involved shooting incident in Naugatuck released

News /

Waterbury Public Schools employs new tech system to get critical school, COVID-19 info to students, parents

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss