Milford Public Schools announce positive case of COVID-19 at Jonathan Law High School

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Public Schools announced Friday a case of COVID-19 within the Jonathan Law High School community.

The district says that COVID-19 protocols have been followed and the individual was not at the school Friday. Based on those facts, the school is set to remain open. The letter sent to parents continued:

Jonathan Law High School will remain open at this time. As with any other day, students who are not ill and have been assessed at home using the attached COVID-19 Daily Self-Checklist can continue to attend school. In keeping with our protocols, Milford Public School staff have ensured appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures have been taken. Individuals who may have been in close contact with the positive case have been notified directly by the Milford Health Department. Those who may have potentially been exposed have been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and to reach out to their health care provider to obtain testing. Letter from Milford Public Schools

The district says it will continue to stay in contact with the Milford Health Department to monitor the situation and take appropriate action.