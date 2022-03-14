HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Employees at Saint Francis Hospital are set to thank the U.S. Airforce medical personnel who have served at the hospital for the past 30 days as part of a federal COVID-19 surge response, on Monday morning.

A contingent of 20 U.S. Air force medical personnel have been stationed at Saint Francis hospital as part of the federal covid-19 response put together FEMA, but now it’s time to say goodbye.



The Air Force medical team has been helping by serving as nurses, techs, physicians, and nurse practitioners. The situation is a bit out of the norm – because these are typically the teams you would see in a war zone. The Air Force were responding to staffing needs brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. It may have only been a month ago, but this was the sentiment at the time:

“We have tired nurses and doctors from surge one, surge two. Now we hit surge three. And we have spreading through our clinicians. They’re doing what they believe they need to do, and that is to preserve life, where ever that life is located,” said Dr Vernet Townsend, Chief Nursing Officer St. Francis Hospital.

Employees of Saint Francis Hospital will gather at the hospital rotunda at the main entrance of the hospital at 9:00 a.m. for a “clap out” as the Air Force personnel exit the hospital.