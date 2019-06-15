Military

Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are coming home from deployment just in time for Father's Day.

Officials say about ten members of the Connecticut Army National Guard's 192nd Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company are returning Saturday to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The 40-soldier unit based in Stratford was deployed throughout Southwest Asia, primarily in Afghanistan and Kuwait.

Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, the Adjutant General and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, says they are thrilled the members "will be able to spend Father's Day with their own families."

Other members of the unit returned from deployment earlier this week and more are expected to return home through July.

