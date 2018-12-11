National Guard soldiers return home from Eastern Europe
(WTNH) - Based in Waterbury, the 143rd CSSB deployed to Poland and provided logistical support throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
70 men and women returned safely to the Armory here in Connecticut on Tuesday. Overseas, they drove more than 500,000 miles throughout Eastern Europe, providing supplies and tactical back up. They were deployed two days before Thanksgiving last year, and they arrived home 10 months later. They said taking off and coming back is very emotional, separating from families. But once overseas, they lock into their duties.
"There are emotions, and I think the main thing is being a soldier and leaving and coming back, the whole experience. It's amazing to be able to serve your country," Lt. Shaneka Ashman said.
Tuesday night is a freedom salute. They have a welcoming back ceremony where they present medals and awards that they earned overseas.
