Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8's Gil Simmons joined the governor and other state leaders in the Wall of Honor ceremony.

The wall is a permanent memorial at the State Capitol with photos of 65 men and women from Connecticut who were killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.

This was the 12th year for the ceremony.

