Military

Wall of Honor ceremony held in memory of those killed in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8's Gil Simmons joined the governor and other state leaders in the Wall of Honor ceremony.

The wall is a permanent memorial at the State Capitol with photos of 65 men and women from Connecticut who were killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.

Related Content: Bristol students learn the true meaning of Memorial Day

This was the 12th year for the ceremony.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center