Minnesota 9-year-old takes wrong turn during 5K race, wins 10K instead

SARTELL, Minn. (WTNH) — A 9-year-old boy is in the spotlight after he accidentally won a 10K race.

In September, Kade Lovell, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, took a wrong turn while running in a 5K and ended up joining a 10K race and winning, KMSP reports.

“I was thinking, ‘this is a really long 5K. This is not as usual,’” he said.

His mother, Heather Lovell, said she was worried when he didn’t cross the finish line of the St. Francis Franny Flyer 5K.

“I thought maybe he is having a bad race,” she said. “It happens. No big deal. Then these other kids coming running by. I was like, ‘He should be in front of them.’ Then I thought maybe he’s hurt. Maybe he got lost. Maybe worse could happen; who knows.”

It turns out Kade had taken a wrong turn and ended up in the 10K route. He finished 60 seconds faster than the second finisher — a 40-year-old woman.

“I accidentally won it, and they’ve been practicing for a long time,” Kade said. “I just was really surprised I did that.”

The boy said he hopes to run another 10K in the future — this time on purpose.

Lovell said he loves to run and practices three times a week, running two to six miles each time.

“He pretty much popped out running,” she said.