Minor injuries when oxygen tank explodes at hospital

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries when an oxygen tank exploded at a Connecticut hospital.

Norwalk Hospital officials said in a statement the oxygen cylinder from an outside source exploded in the ambulance bay at the hospital’s emergency department at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The explosion “caused a minor fire that was immediately extinguished” the statement said.

The tank was on a gurney that was transporting a patient.

EMTs in the area reported minor injuries.

The patient was not hurt.

Firefighters say there were burn marks on the wall and ceiling.

The investigation is ongoing.

